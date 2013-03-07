Victoria Beckham has a new celebrity fan!

Joining the likes of Eva Longoria, Kristen Stewart and Cameron Diaz, Anne Hathaway is the latest celebrity to show her love for Victoria Beckham’s fashion line.

BECKHAM FAMILY ALBUM

Stepping out in an oh-so-chic LBD by Victoria Beckham Collection at the Women’s Media Awards, Les Miserables star Anne added a youthful pop of colour to her all-black look with a red and white mani.

WATCH ANNE HATHAWAY IN LES MISERABLES

Anne, who is still sporting her pixie crop from her role as Fantine in Les Mis, finished her pared down look with a berry lip and plenty of mascara. Gorgeous!

FOLLOW INSTYLE ON TWITTER