Victoria Beckham goes flat!

The Posh One teamed her jet-set look with a pair of ballet pumps as she landed in LAX

There are some things that remain constant in life. The Pope will always be catholic, Cadbury's chocolate will always be better than its American imitations (no matter who owns the company), and Victoria Beckham will always but always wear a minimum of a four inch heel.

However the stars must have been out of line this morning as those reassuring constants were turned on their heads when Victoria Beckham was photographed (in public!) wearing flat shoes.

We were staggered to see the designer working a typical VB style of chic frock and Hermes Birkin with none other than a pair of flat ballet pumps as she landed in LAX.

Teaming her navy tunic dress, black opaque tights, faded sunglasses and her new longer hairstyle, Victoria Beckham worked a smart jet-set look that even mere non-five-inch-heel wearing mortals could easily emulate.

She's been known to wear a flip flop on dressed down days with her boys in LA, but we've never before seen the Spice Girl working a flat shoe as she steps off a flight. Could this be a new look VB?

Oh, and don't forget your grooming: Make like Posh with a perfectly manicured set of fingernails and whatever you wear will look instantly more glamorous.

By Pat McNulty