Victoria Beckham gets suited in Lanvin for date night with David

Victoria Beckham opted for a sleek and suited look for a a stylish date night at a Barbra Streisand concert with hubby David…

Leaving their brood at home, David and Victoria Beckham enjoyed a couple's night out this weekend at a Barbra Streisand concert at the Hollywood Bowl, and were on super-stylish form for the occasion.

SEE MORE VICTORIA BECKHAM PICS

In the last few months we've seen Posh ditch her favoured body-con silhouettes in favour of chic separates, and her latest look proved she can do the tailoring trend with aplomb. A matching Lanvin blouse and slit-detail trousers were smart yet sporty, while her Manolo Blahnik courts kept the look feminine. For an effortless effortless-seeming finish to what was a perfectly put-together look, she wore a blazer shrugged over the shoulders and had pulled her hair into a low-slung bun.

WATCH THE BECKHAM FAMILY'S CUTEST MOMENTS

David meanwhile, made the perfect fashion companion in a laid-back combo of Missoni knit, chinos and boots.

BECKHAM FAMILY ALBUM

Looks like this pair will have no trouble securing their fair share of best dressed couple's crowns for 2012!

FOLLOW INSTYLE ON TWITTER

By Hayley Spencer