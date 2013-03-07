Victoria Beckham gets suited in Lanvin for date night with David

Leaving their brood at home, David and Victoria Beckham enjoyed a couple's night out this weekend at a Barbra Streisand concert at the Hollywood Bowl, and were on super-stylish form for the occasion.
In the last few months we've seen Posh ditch her favoured body-con silhouettes in favour of chic separates, and her latest look proved she can do the tailoring trend with aplomb. A matching Lanvin blouse and slit-detail trousers were smart yet sporty, while her Manolo Blahnik courts kept the look feminine. For an effortless effortless-seeming finish to what was a perfectly put-together look, she wore a blazer shrugged over the shoulders and had pulled her hair into a low-slung bun.
David meanwhile, made the perfect fashion companion in a laid-back combo of Missoni knit, chinos and boots.
Looks like this pair will have no trouble securing their fair share of best dressed couple's crowns for 2012!
By Hayley Spencer