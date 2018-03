Showing off her culinary skills, Victoria Beckham did a little Easter baking with Romeo and Harper…

With her International Day sausage rolls proving a real hit, clearly Victoria Beckham has developed a taste for baking as she tweeted pics of an Easter baking sesh with Romeo and baby Harper.

Showing off the multicoloured cupcakes on Twitter, Victoria tweeted: "Easter cup cakes with Romeo and Harper! So cute! X vb".

Getting the family ready for the Easter weekend, we wonder what other culinary delights Vic will be cooking up.

