Victoria Beckham dismisses Spice Girl tour rumours

Victoria Beckham reveals she has no plans to tour with the Spice Girls in Australia

Australian Spice Girls fans will have been all aflutter at the possibility of a Spice Girls tour down under in 2014, particularly on hearing that Victoria Beckham might join the line-up, but the designer’s spokesperson has denied all such rumours.

WATCH: THE BEST BECKHAM MOMENTS

While the tour hasn’t been confirmed, Victoria’s spokesperson was keen to quash claims of her involvement, stating: “Victoria has no plans to tour with the Spice Girls in 2014. Her future focus concerns her family and fashion business.”

PARIS FASHION WEEK LATEST

With four children and two fashion lines to look after, we’re not surprised!

DOWNLOAD THE INSTYLE APP