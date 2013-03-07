Victoria Beckham crowned World's Most Glamorous Celebrity

With Dannii Minogue as runner-up, Victoria Beckham proves that her immaculate fashion sense and make-up perfection has paid off...

Victoria Beckham is back in London and this time with the well-deserved new title of World's Most Glamorous Celebrity.

With very close competition from pregnant Dannii Minogue and American beauty Angelina Jolie, Victoria Beckham has been crowned the most stylish woman in the UK as the result of a poll held by cosmetics giant Max Factor (which asked the opinion of 3,000 women) for the launch of their new Vibrant Curve Effect Lip Gloss.

A spokesperson for the Max Factor brand said: 'Victoria Beckham has been gracing the fashion pages for years now with her glamorous looks and she has designed her own clothes range.

'She never leaves home without being fully made up and her signature glossy pout has become her calling card.'

It seems that her signature black dresses, super-high designer heels and a collection of Birkins a girl could die for, have put former Spice Girl turned-designer at the top of the list. And that comes as no shocker to us!

While in London on Tuesday, the 36-year-old joined an old friend looking fabulous as ever in a mini ruffle dress with signature sky-high stilettos at the extravagant Wolesley restaurant in Mayfair.

The trendy mum-of-three, who dresses down around twice a year, has proven her title worthy. No wonder she’s been named World's Most Glamorous Celebrity!

By Laura Assouline