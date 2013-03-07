Victoria Beckham appears in TV show Dallas?

Victoria Beckham fulfilled her lifetime ambition of appearing on soap opera Dallas, and shared some snaps on Twitter!

While on a whirlwind tour to Dallas, Texas, promoting her new line with Neiman Marcus, Victoria Beckham lived out her ambition on appearing on TV show Dallas… sort of!

Sharing two adjusted promotional snaps from the 1978 show, VB stepped in for character Pamela Barnes Ewing, played by actress Victoria Principal, tweeting “Hello Dallas was all a dream!,love,Victoria Principal Beckham x vpb”.

Posh was joined by husband David Beckham and children Brooklyn and Harper on her tour, and also shared a snap of her adorable family sitting pretty front row at her presentation in LA.

