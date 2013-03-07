Victoria Beckham and her brood celebrate Thanksgiving in London

The Beckham family kicked off the holiday season yesterday by spending Thanksgiving at the Ramsay residence…

While an LA Galaxy match kept David Beckham across the pond, the rest of his brood took the Thanksgiving weekend as a chance to spend some time on home shores.

Victoria Beckham flew her three boys and baby Harper over to the UK yesterday and started off the family mini break by taking them to Gordon and Tana Ramsay 's house in South West London for dinner.

Despite being fresh from a long-haul flight Victoria was dressed on fitting form for the sit-down meal in a 70s-style dress by Comme des Garcons, featuring plaid skirt an bell sleeves. Balanced on her mum's hip, little Harper looked adorable snuggled up against the cold in a Burberry cape coat.

The Beckham boys weren't left behind in the style stakes either, also toting Burberry coats as they rushed inside the house sporting tees and skinny jeans.

We look forward to more cute family outings from the Beckham brood while they're in London.