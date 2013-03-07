Victoria Beckham and her boys support David at LA Galaxy match!

It was an all out sporty day for Victoria Beckham and her boys as they went ice-skating and then to see dad David play for LA Galaxy on Saturday.
Vic tweeted: "Ice skating and Galaxy game with boys!!!perfect day!!!! X vb"
But perhaps all the competitiveness of the day got a bit much for the Beckham boys, as Victoria was spotted having a few stern words as they got a little boisterous in the VIP box.
Last week, David went on a US talk show to chat about all things in the Beckham household. He admitted that Vic was thrilled about expecting a little girl: "We've got three beautiful boys and we're ecstatic to have another one on the way but when we first found out, we went for the scan and they said, "oh, it's a boy" and we were like "great" but Victoria was like, "Ahh, another penis in the house"."
He added: "'She thinks there's too many in the house already. So then we went back for the next scan and they said, "oh, we think it's a girl". So we were like, "oh, ok, well, that's amazing".
No doubt Vic is super excited about the prospect of doing slightly girlier activities when their daughter arrives.
By Tara Gardner