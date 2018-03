Victoria Beckham and kids took seats front and centre to watch David Beckham take to the pitch with football team LA Galaxy.

Joined by family friends Gordon Ramsay and Russell Brand, the Beckham cheerleaders were led by baby Harper, who looked adorable in an orange dress.

And David was no doubt pleased with the support, and joined in the family occasion wearing his personalized football boots, featuring the names of his four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper – too cute!