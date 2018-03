Baby Harper Beckham and mum Victoria Beckham styled up black looks at JFK airport.

Victoria and Harper Beckham love to match their outfits, and they were spotted again both working black ensembles as they took aflight from New York’s JFK airport.

Layering an adorable black cape over a white floral dress, baby Harper Beckham stole the show again from mum Victoria, who wore a simple black dress and Lanvin Crazy wedge booties.

And both of the Beckham girls showed their support for Breast Cancer charities, wearing pink ribbons.

