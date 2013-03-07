Victoria and David Beckham pose for pics at Osbourne family dinner

The Osbourne family celebrated Jack's 27th birthday with a meal at in LA, but it seems they ended up with more guests than they bargained for at the intimate affair, when they spotted Victoria and David Beckham a few tables away.

FOLLOW INSTYLE ON TWITTER

After inviting the couple over, Kelly shared a snap of herself and Becks with the caption: "Just ran into #GoldenBalls himself at dinner! Might I say he is looking rather dapper!"

DON'T MISS OUR NEW APP

But it seems Posh was the main event, as Kelly then showed off a pic of her and a chicly attired VB, captioned: "But nothing beats running into one of my favourite fashion designers and friend @victoriabeckham #GirlPower."

What a star-studded restaurant!