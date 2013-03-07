VENICE FILM FESTIVAL: Frocks, stars and films!

Eva Mendes, Nicholas Cage and a Vigo Mortensen were out and about at the 66th Venice Film Festival this weekend.

The stars have been stepping off their speedboats and onto Venice Lido... The Venice Film Festival 2009 is well underway and we've been checking out all the action from the red carpet (and the yachts!)

The big premiere this weekend was Werner Herzog's remake of the 1992 film, The Bad Lieutenant starring Eva Mendes and Nicholas Cage.

Eva Mendes stunned us from day 1 of the fest in her choice of floor-sweeping scarlet leopard print bustier gown by her two close Italian pals, Dolce & Gabbana. Since then we've been all of a flutter of her dress selection; from polka-dot Christian Dior Resort to dazzling Armani Prive, she's been working some to-die-for frocks.

Alberta Ferretti threw a party aboard a luxury yacht which saw socialite heiress Paris Hilton attending in dazzling style as well as Eva Mendes, Nicholas Cage, Mel B and a smattering of Italian actors and socialites.

Tilda Swinton was fashion-forward as ever, wowing in a selection of looks by Jil Sander while Michael Moore premiered his latest documentary, Capitalism: A Love Story.

And we've just heard that Matt Damon's boat has pulled up to the Lido so all we're waiting for now is an appearance by gorgeous George Clooney... Watch this space!

By Pat McNulty