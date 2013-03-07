Vanessa Hudgens rocks the red carpet at the Sydney premiere of Journey 2: The Mysterious Island!

High School Musical actress Vanessa Hudgens opted for a glamorous coral Amanda Wakeley gown, to attend the premiere of her new film Journey 2: The Mysterious Island.
She chose chunky silver bangles and an embellished raffia clutch to accessorise the dress, which featured a show stopping silver fringe detail around the neckline.
The Disney princess happily posed for pictures with fans, who waited to meet her and co-star The Kids Are Alright actor Josh Hutcherson.
Also starring in the film are Sex And The City star Kristin Davis and Brit acting legend Michael Caine.
By Nathalie Gough