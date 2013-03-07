Vanessa Hudgens rocks the red carpet at the Sydney premiere of Journey 2: The Mysterious Island!

Rex
by: Sarah Smith
7 Mar 2013

Vanessa Hudgens glams up in an Amanda Wakeley gown for the premiere of her new film Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

High School Musical actress Vanessa Hudgens opted for a glamorous coral Amanda Wakeley gown, to attend the premiere of her new film Journey 2: The Mysterious Island.

She chose chunky silver bangles and an embellished raffia clutch to accessorise the dress, which featured a show stopping silver fringe detail around the neckline.

The Disney princess happily posed for pictures with fans, who waited to meet her and co-star The Kids Are Alright actor Josh Hutcherson.

Also starring in the film are Sex And The City star Kristin Davis and Brit acting legend Michael Caine.

By Nathalie Gough

