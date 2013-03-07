Vanessa Hudgens, Kristin Davis and Rachel McAdams glam up the Journey 2 premiere!

Stars including Vanessa Hudgens, Kristin Davis and Rachel McAdams hit the red carpet at the Journey 2: The Mysterious Island premiere…

A host of stars rocked the red carpet at the Journey 2: The Mysterious Island premiere in Los Angeles, with Rachel McAdams and the film's stars Vanessa Hudgens and Kristin Davis leading the style pack.

Sex And The City actress Kristin Davis rocked a purple belted Monique Lhuillier cocktal dress, which she treamed with House of Lavande earrings, blush coloured Salvatore Ferragamo pumps, and a Judith Leiber clutch.

Vanessa Hudgens paired a glam sunshine yellow Maria Lucia Hohan gown with gold drop earrings as she posed with boyfriend Austin Butler.

And Sherlock actress Rachel McAdams completed the stylish quartet, dazzling in a floral Peter Som gown with sizzling thigh high split.

By Nathalie Gough