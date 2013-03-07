Vanessa Hudgens hosts Sucker Punch release party

Vanessa Hudgens partied in python print to celebrate the release of new movie Sucker Punch…

Brunette beauty Vanessa Hudgens hosted a party in a Las Vegas nightclub to celebrate the first weekend of new release Sucker Punch.

MOTHER'S DAY GIFT GUIDE

Channeling a hippie-chic vibe, Vanessa teamed a python-print dress and matching fringed coat by Blu Moon with long Low Luv by Erin Wasson necklaces and a beaded headpiece to party the night away in Pure nightclub.

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE

And the starlet had every reason to smile as Sucker Punch had made it to second place in the US weekend Box Office ratings, taking in an estimated £12 million.

DAY-TO-NIGHT CELEB STYLE

The fantasy action thriller sees Emily Browning play a young girl who’s sent to a mental asylum and retreats into an alternative world in her imagination to cope. There she finds companions in four other female inmates including those played by Abbie Cornish and Vanessa Hudgens.