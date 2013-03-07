Vanessa Bruno boutique to open in London

Queen of Parisian chic, Vanessa Bruno, has revealed that her first London shop will open within a matter of weeks.

Currently under construction, Vanessa Bruno’s new shop will be in the heart of Mayfair, on Grafton Street. Counting French native Paule Ka as a neighbour, Dover Street Market just a stone’s throw away and the Bond Street big names on her doorstep, she’s sure to settle into the neighbourhood nicely.

Housed in a new development, the boutique will maintain the Vanessa Bruno aesthetic in giving ‘the impression of a contemporary boudoir, mixing old details with modern pieces.’ The shop will hold the Vanessa Bruno mainline collection and accessories, as well as looks from the more modestly priced diffusion line, Athe.

With a new shop also opening in LA, it would seem things are going well for the designer. Her AW10 collection was hailed a great success, mixing textures with lots of leather and wool, and SS11 goes on the catwalk this afternoon in Paris at Paris Fashion Week.

We can’t wait to take a peek for ourselves!

By Sarah Smith