Vampire fever at the Scream Awards 2010 as Twilight and True Blood stars win big

The stars of some of TV and film's spookiest hits including Kristen Stewart, Blake Lively and Anna Paquin turned out for a night of fantasy and thrills at the Spike Scream Awards 2010 in LA

It may have been a night celebrating the macabre, but the casts of Twilight, True Blood, Vampire Dairies and Green Lantern looked anything but ghoulish.

Greeted in fitting spirit by rapturous screams, Kristen Stewart was back to her dressy best in a one-shoulder mini by GUiSHEM by Guillermo M. Jop, and won big for her role in Twilight: Eclipse, taking to the stage to accept the award for Best Fantasy Actress. The Twi cast also swiped Best Fantasy Film, with Kristen accepting the award alongside co-stars Jackson Rathbone and Nikki Reed. The biggest winner of the night, Eclipse was also awarded Ultimate Scream, Best Actor, for Robert Pattinson's performance, and breakout Male Performance for Xavier Samuel.

Also stunning in the style stakes was a Lanvin-clad Blake Lively who took home a gong for Green Lantern, which was dubbed Most Anticipated film.

Anna Paquin meanwhile, had chosen an Alexander McQueen jacquard mini and took to the stage with new hubby Stephen Moyer as well as True Blood co-stars Alexander Skarsgard and Sam Trammell.

And of course, the biggest event in the fantasy calendar wouldn't be complete without a little spoof drama, and Back To The Future stars Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox were the perfect candidates to provide it, as they rocked up in their famous time-travelling sports car to collect an award for the 25th anniversary of the iconic sci-fi flick.

Bill Murray also went all nostalgic, dressed-up in his Ghostbusters jumpsuit, as he picked up Best Horror movie for Zombieland.

By Hayley Spencer