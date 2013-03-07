Una Healy has LA Birthday party!

Una Healy, singer in The Saturdays, made a family affair out of her birthday this year, celebrating with her husband Ben Foden and seven-month-old daughter Aoife Belle in the LA sun.
The couple looked extremely happy to celebrate the day together in Venice Beach after Ben flew to LA especially for his wife’s birthday. The Saturdays have been in America for the past four months to work on new music and film their reality TV show.
The young family packed the day with birthday kisses and cake with blue frosting.
The birthday girl looked cute in her sunglasses, an oversize sleeveless white shirt and denim hot-pants.
Happy B-Day Una!
By Jil Dallmayr