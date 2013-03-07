Two nights out in a row for Princes Harry and William

Both Prince William and Prince Harry made a royal appearance at this year’s A Night For Heroes Awards

It’s been a busy week for Princes William and Harry; after attending the world premiere of Sherlock Homes in London on Monday night, they headed to the Imperial War Museum for the annual military awards last night.

The two looked dapper in smart dinner jackets with bow ties as they celebrated this country’s Armed Forces.

Joining Harry and William at the star-studded event were Spice Girls, Geri Halliwell in a figure-hugging fuchsia Herve Leger dress with a dramatic over-sized faux fur scarf, which she draped around her shoulders, and Emma Bunton who looked demure in a black dress with lace panel and matching vampy nails.

Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh and Myleene Klass both added some glam to the red carpet in stunning black dresses, with glamorous hairstyles.

The two gorgeous girls joined hosts of the evening Philip Schofield and Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden as well as Dame Kelly Homes and David Cameron with his wife Samantha who leant their support to the event which honors military heroes.

By Georgie Hindle