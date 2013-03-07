Twilight style-off: Kristen Stewart and Ashley Greene

Kristen Stewart and co-star Ashley Greene have staged a fashion face-off this week in two sets of matching outfits…

We've had our eyes peeled for all the fashion hits from the Twilight girls this week as they've toured non-stop, and along the way we've spotted some striking similarities between Kristen Stewart and Ashley Greene's wardrobes.

At the LA premiere of Breaking Dawn - Part 2 Kristen donned a sultry nude Zuhair Murad gown with lace panels, and added Old Hollywood vibes with Veronica Lake curls and a fuchsia pout. Close behind her on the red carpet, Ashley also rocked the nude trend in a princess-esque one-shoulder Donna Karen dress, which she finished with muted make-up and a bouncy blow-dry.

And their style snaps didn't stop there; at a New York fundraiser earlier this week Ashley turned vamp in a sheer lace top and sleek cigarette pants, matched with tumbling curls, while Kristen matched her in another Zuhair Murad outfit last night at the Twilight London premiere. Her lacy aperitif of choice was a jumpsuit featuring peek-a-boo top and sequin flared trousers. Effortlessly tousled tresses finished her look.

