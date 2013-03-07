Twilight stars hit US chat shows

It's been a busy week for Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and the Twilight crew. For the past ten days they've been touring Madrid, Paris, London and the rest of the world publicising Twilight New Moon and meeting fans.

SEE KRISTEN STEWART'S STAR STYLE

And, no sooner did they walk the red carpet for the premiere of Twilight New Moon, than Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart were doing the rounds on The Late Show with David Letterman, The Today Show and Late Night with Jimmy Fallon…. Phew!

SEE ALL THE TWILIGHT NEW MOON PREMIERE PICS

Pattinson looked his usually laidback self as he made his way into the studio to film the Late Show with David Letterman wearing an open-collar blue shirt and smart jacket. With his ruffled hair and Ray-ban shades R-Patz sent his waiting fans into a screaming frenzy. He stopped to sign a few autographs and wave at his adoring public on the way in.

SEE MORE ROBERT PATTINSON

For Kristen there was an afternoon appearance on The Today Show where she wore a cosy grey jumper and black three quarter length pants. However it was her evening attire for her chat with Jimmy Fallon that really wowed us.

Only a few short hours later, the starlet was transformed into a vampire vixen with her dark locks scraped back and her porcelain skin on show in a strapless black number. A pair of killer heels and a slick of rouge noir lipstick complemented her glamorous evening look.

By Pat McNulty