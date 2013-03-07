Twilight’s Robert Pattinson signs on for Haiti telethon

Yes that’s correct, the British heart throb Robert Pattinson is set to be the UK’s only presenter for the Hope for Haiti telethon, taking place this coming Friday.

Since the natural disaster in Haiti just over one week ago, a number of the world’s most influential figures have come forward to lend their support and money to the country in peril.

One man on a mission is Hollywood star George Clooney who is currently organising a celeb-filled telethon, which he will host from Los Angeles.

The two-hour show will feature an appearance from the gorgeous Robert Pattinson who will be presenting via satellite from London, with scheduled performances from Jay-Z and Bono.

George has also recruited a plethora of A-list talent that will either help present, or man the phone banks on the night, including Brad Pitt, Zac Efron, Colin Farrell, Taylor Swift, Shakira, Christine Aguilera, Renee Zellweger, Bradley Cooper, Chris Pine… the list goes on.

Not only are these charitable stars giving up their time, several have already forked out millions of dollars to help the earthquake-stricken country, including Brad and Angelina and Sandra Bullock, who've given money to Doctors Without Borders, as well as Lady GaGa announcing that all of the proceeds from her 24 January Monster Ball show in New York will also go towards helping Haiti.

To catch a glimpse of the Twilight vamp in action as well as supporting this fantastic cause, tune in and phone in on Friday. Or go to Unicef.org.uk to donate what you can now.

By Georgie Hindle