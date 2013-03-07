Twilight’s Kristen Stewart reveals Bella’s wedding gown!

Kristen Stewart gives us a sneak peak into Bella’s big wedding day for the finale of the Twilight Saga, Breaking Dawn!

With the Twi-stars taking to the set as they start the filming of Twilight Breaking Dawn, Kristen Stewart has us on the edge of our seats as she drops some exciting hints about Bella’s wedding gown!

‘I haven’t put the one on yet,’ Kristen revealed to MTV when asked if she’d seen Bella’s outfit during wardrobe fittings. ‘I’m not quite sure what it’s going to look like, but it will be beautiful I’m sure.’

Hardly one for feminine or frills, Kristen reveals that Bella’s not itching to walk down the aisle either!

‘She doesn't want to get married, but Edward has such different sensibilities and values, so she’s going give him everything [he wants].’ Kristen let on.

Although K-Stew’s revealed that Twilight author Stephenie Meyer is; ‘absolutely in charge’ of the designer details, the actress knows Bella better than anyone and lets us in that; ‘Bella would definitely want something classic and simple in white or cream.’

‘I think it’s going to be a beautiful and monumental wedding because Edward wants it so badly. Usually it’s the opposite; usually the girl wants it more. I think it’s cute!’ Kristen confessed.

Oh Edward, what a romantic!

By Asha Joneja

