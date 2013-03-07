Twilight New Moon stars hit the red carpet for the LA premiere

Fans went wild as Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner and Kristen Stewart join the rest of the New Moon cast in Los Angeles

After weeks of non-stop round the world promotion the New Moon cast gathered for the big finale at the LA premiere last night.

Thousands of fans queued up for more than twelve hours to catch a glimpse of this year’s most popular stars.

Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner and Kristen Stewart were joined by Cullen family members; Ashley Greene (Alice), Peter Facinelli (Dr Carlisle Cullen), Nikki Reed (Rosalie), Kellan Lutz (Emmet) and Elizabeth Reaser (Esme).

Robert Pattinson looked dashing in a fitted black Gucci suit and trademark tousled hair, while Taylor Lautner looked equally as dapper in a sharp blue suit and mega-watt smile.

Leading lady, Kristen Stewart glammed it up on the red carpet in a stunning Oscar de la Renta tulle strapless dress, with her usual just-done hairdo and dark eye make-up.

Also out in LA for the premiere was Dakota Fanning who plays Volturi vamp Jane in a gorgeous Valentino minidress and Edi Gathegi who plays vampire Laurent.

Jennifer Love Hewitt, Cat Deeley, Emma Roberts and the Twilight saga author Stephanie Meyer also turned up to the glitzy event.

With three more days to go, New Moon is already the top-selling pre-release movie of all time. Thousands of Thursday night midnight showtimes have already sold out across the country in America and are selling fast here in the UK.

New Moon hits cinemas nationwide this Friday, November 20. We absolutely cannot wait!

By Georgie Hindle