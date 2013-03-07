Twilight New Moon fever hits Munich

Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner make a last promotional stop in Germany before heading to LA

Stars of the highly anticipated Twilight sequel New Moon have been on a non-stop promotional tour of the world, hitting the capitals of Brazil, Japan, France, Spain, England, most of the U.S states and lastly Munich in Germany at the weekend.

The trio of mega-stars answered questions, posed for photographs and signed autographs for hundreds of eager German fans.

Robert Pattinson, who plays vampire Edward Cullen, Kristen Stewart, who plays Bella Swan and Taylor Lautner, who plays werewolf Jacob Black have attended press meetings, cast photocalls and a host of fan Q&As over the last three weeks leading up to the big premiere, which is taking place in Los Angeles, tomorrow night.

Kristen dazzled in a Gucci geometric belted dress, while Rob looked casual in a white tee and grey jacket and Taylor in a smart and sleek suit.

But while the Americans get to see the biggest movie hit of the year tomorrow we will have to wait until Friday, or for those who are extra-keen and have got special early-bird tickets, one-minute past midnight on Thursday.

We've got our tickets. Have you?

By Georgie Hindle