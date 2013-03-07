Twilight mania hits the People’s Choice Awards

The hugely successful vampire film steals the show in LA collecting four awards including Favourite Movie and Favourite Breakout Movie Actor for Taylor Lautner

We were hardly surprised when we found out Twilight had scooped four awards in total at the People’s Choice Awards in LA last night.

Twi-hards voted in their thousands for Stephanie Meyer’s Twilight to not only win Favourite Movie, but also Favourite On-Screen Team and Favourite Franchise.

Star of the film, Taylor Lautner who plays Kristen Stewart’s love interest as werewolf Jacob Black, won Favourite Breakout Movie Actor, if not for his impressive six-pack alone.

The 17-year-old actor thanked his fans as he accepted the award looking dapper in a smart grey suit with black skinny tie.

‘Thank you so much. This really means a lot to me. This is my first People’s Choice, and it wouldn’t have happened without you guys, the people’. Such a sweetie.

There is no denying Twilight mania has swept around the world in the past year or so and the awards will no doubt keep rolling in for Taylor, Rob and Kristen as we eagerly await the third installment of the saga, Eclipse, which hits cinemas nationwide on June, 30 2010.

By Georgie Hindle