Twilight Love Triangle: Taylor Lautner and Robert Pattinson both vie for Best Kiss award with Kristen Stewart!

Kristen Stewart’s Twilight kisses with both Taylor Lautner and Robert Pattinson are in the running for an MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss...

And so the Twilight love triangle continues, but now they’re battling for an award too as Taylor Lautner and Robert Pattinson have both been named eligible for an MTV Movie Award nomination for Best Kiss with Kristen Stewart.

They’re just two of the 20 on-screen couples that are in the running to be nominated for the 2011 MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss, but the battle between Taylor Lautner and R-Patz for their on-screen kisses with Kristen in The Twilight Saga: Eclipse will certainly be the most eagerly awaited.

Kristen and Robert have won the award for the past two years in a row. But can they make it a hat-trick or will Taylor’s two smooches in Eclipse win the voters over? We'll keep you posted.