TWILIGHT LATEST! Taylor Lautner hits the Today Show while Robert Pattinson ponders life without Twilight

While Robert Pattinson wondered what life would be like without Twilight, Taylor Lautner was living it up on the Today Show

A life without Twilight? Unthinkable. And Twilight leading men Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner seem to think the same. While Taylor saw to screaming fans gathered for the Today Show, R-Patz revealed all on what life would be like without the fantasy franchise.

Signing autographs and smiling for a frenzy of fans that lined the New York streets outside the Today Show studio, Taylor was in his element talking all things Twilight on the daytime chat show.

Meanwhile, on being questioned about where he’d be if, heaven forbid, there was no Twilight, Brit boy R-Patz joked he’d be: “Probably dead.”

Jokes aside, with the release of Twilight: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 just over a week away, we’re looking forward to seeing a lot more of the two Twilight hunks.

