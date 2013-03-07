Twilight latest: Robert Pattinson, Nikki Reed and Kellan Lutz on tour

Twilight fever rages on as the cast continue to divide and conquer to meet fans and wow on the red carpet ahead of the final film's release. This weekend saw Nikki Reed and Kellan Lutz, who play Emmett Cullen and Rosalie Cullen, head to Dublin's Convention Centre to meet fans, while Robert Pattinson headed to the LACMA Gala.

After poasing for a photos at the shopping centre, Nikki showed off her singing skills, taking to the stage with husband Paul McDonald to sing a song they have recorded for the final Twilight film's soundtrack. Meanwhile, Kellan swayed along sat among a crowd of fans.

For her moment in the music spotlight, Nikki was looking sleek in monochrome, working a contrast shoulder-detail blouse, black skinnies and strappy heels.

Over in LA, ahead of the city's Twilight promo schedule, Robert Pattinson joined a host of A-listers at the LACMA Art + Film Gala, showing off his suited and booted style in a slim-fitting Gucci suit.

Judging by the cast's chic efforts so far, we can't wait to see them on the red carpet!

