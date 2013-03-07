Twilight Breaking Dawn - Part 2: What would you ask the cast?

We're giving you the chance to ask Twilight stars Kellan Lutz and Nikki Reed a question!

Got a burning Twilight question? We’re giving you the chance to get an answer from Breaking Dawn’s Kellan Lutz and Nikki Reed!

TWILIGHT PICTURES!

With just three weeks till the release of Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 2, we’re catching up with Kellan who plays Emmett Cullen, and Nikki who plays Rosalie Cullen. We want to ask them YOUR questions!

SEND YOUR QUESTION TO OUR TWITTER PAGE!

What was it like playing a scary vampire? Is R-Patz as gorgeous in real life as on screen? Is this the best Twilight film yet? Tweet your questions to @InStyle_UK or post them on our Facebook page and we’ll ask Kellan and Nikki the best ones!

GET OUR APP FOR TWILIGHT NEWS ON THE GO!