Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 2 smashes box office records

It’s no surprise that Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 2 has topped film charts, with Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson’s new film officially holding the top spot in the US for the third week in a row.
Beating the new James Bond film, Skyfall, Steven Spielberg’s biopic Lincoln, and Brad Pitt’s new film Killing Them Softly, Twilight is holding steady in the number one spot.
After a promo tour in which Kristen Stewart wowed us in a range of gorgeous gowns, the film finally hit screens on 15 November, and is fans’ final chance to see Bella, Edward, Jacob and co in action.