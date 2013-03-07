Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 2 smashes box office records

Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 2 has smashed US box office records for the third week in a row…

It’s no surprise that Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 2 has topped film charts, with Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson’s new film officially holding the top spot in the US for the third week in a row.

Beating the new James Bond film, Skyfall, Steven Spielberg’s biopic Lincoln, and Brad Pitt’s new film Killing Them Softly, Twilight is holding steady in the number one spot.

After a promo tour in which Kristen Stewart wowed us in a range of gorgeous gowns, the film finally hit screens on 15 November, and is fans’ final chance to see Bella, Edward, Jacob and co in action.