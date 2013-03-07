Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 latest – Kellan Lutz and Nikki Reed hit London!

As the stars of Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 begin promoting the final installment of the saga, on-screen couple Kellan Lutz and Nikki Reed, wearing Dolce & Gabbana, landed in London to attend a Q&A for the film.

The latest stop on their whirlwind tour, their Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart was spotted enjoying the sun in LA, in a cut out T-shirt and jeans, ahead of the world premiere next month.

And InStyle met with Kellan and Nikki to talk Rob, Kristen and all things Twilight. Keep checking back here at InStyle.co.uk for all the latest Twilight news!