True Blood season finale TONIGHT

Will the Fangbanger Killer be revealed? Plus, get a sneak preview of what’s in store for season two…

Vampires are SO hot right now. The Twilight Saga: New Moon is still wowing in cinemas, but our weekly TV fang fix from True Blood ends tonight.

Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin) comes face to face with the fangbanger killer – will her vampire boyfriend Bill (Stephen Moyer) be able to come to her rescue? It looks like Lafayette’s in danger, Sam’s got a secret and what’s up with the mysterious Maryann?

InStyle has had a peak at next season and it’s fangbangingly brilliant. We find out Lafayette’s true fate, a new shapeshifter comes to town – and our new man-crush Vampire Eric (played by the gorgeous Alexander Skarsgård – yum!) gets a haircut.

Why not keep the cold at bay with a Deep South-inspired cocktail while you watch the steamy gothic goings-on in Bon Temps, Louisiana? Giles Looker – the bartender who invented Mahiki’s famed Treasure Chest cocktail – has mixed up a True Blood-worthy treat called Louisiana Jam:

35ml Southern Comfort

20ml lemon juice

20ml apple juice

2 teaspoons of apricot jam

8 mint leaves

15ml sugar syrup

1. Place mint leaves into a clean, empty jam jar and gently muddle. 2. Add remaining ingredients, half fill with crushed ice, put on the lid and shake vigorously. 3. Remove the lid and top up with crushed ice. 4. Garnish with a lemon wedge and a sprig of mint.



For more Southern Comfort cocktails, visit bigeasycocktails.com

By Harriet Reuter Hapgood