Toronto International Film Festival plays host to George Clooney, Keira Knightley, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

In full film festival mode, George Clooney, Ryan Gosling, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were just some of the stars that flew from Venice to descend on Toronto for the city’s film extravaganza.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt paired up on the Toronto red carpet for the premiere of Brad’s upcoming baseball biography, Moneyball. Stunning in a drape-neck Vivienne Westwood gown, Ange kept one hand on her gold Louis Vuitton clutch and the other on her handsome man.

Meanwhile Freida Pinto and Dev Patel made another hot couple with Frieda sparkling in a Valentino frock and Jimmy Choo sandals for the premiere of her film Trishna.

Brit beauty Keira Knightley opted for a floral Wren dress by day and a peachy lace Elie Saab mini by night to promote A Dangerous Method with Viggo Mortenson

And dashing duo George Clooney and Ryan Gosling were all smiles with Ides of March co-stars Evan Rachel Wood and Marisa Tomei.