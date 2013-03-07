Top of the pops - LFW Ashish show is a hit with the celebs!

The front row at the Ashish SS11 show was awash with popstars eagerly awaiting the next installment of fashion at its most fun and they certainly weren't disappointed. It was a catwalk battle - Cowboys and Indians style - over who could carry the most sequins. The fringed shorts and animal print minis will surely make for some show-stopping pop performances!

Avid Ashish fan VV Brown stayed true to the designer in a long Navajo print sequined cardigan from last season's collection. And it was sequins all round with Pixie Lott in a sequined black biker jacket over her LBD and Paloma Faith in a faux-flannel sequined shirt.

Diana Vickers worked a onesie in royal blue silk teamed with a skinny leather belt and big hair.

We couldn't work out what sparkled more - the popstars or the sequins!

By Sarah Smith