Tom Cruise takes Cameron Diaz for a ride!

Cameron Diaz enjoyed the ride as Tom Cruise played daredevil on the set on their new film 'Knight & Day'

Top Gun actor Tom cruise is no novice when it comes to daredevil stunts and thrilling motorbike rides, as Cameron Diaz had the pleasure of experiencing.

The two Hollywood starlets, who are filming Knight & Day in the Spanish town of Cruz embarked on a tricky motorbike ride with a herd of fierce bulls. Cameron held on tightly to a toned and confident Tom Cruise (lucky lady!).

The actors escaped unscathed and seemed to be having a whale of a time. The scenes from the James Mangold-directed action comedy imitate the famous bull run held each year in Pamplona, northern Spain.

Diaz and Cruise retained their effortlessly cool charm throughout the dangerous scenes and we personally can't wait to see the film when it hits screens in the US in July 2010 - OH, and the array of promotional outfits Cameron Diaz is sure to be spoiling us with of course!

By Kat Webster