Together again: Friends Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow reunite on set

Two of our favourite Friends stars have reunited for a special one-off appearance together on Courtney Cox’s hit US television show, Cougar Town.

Lisa Kudrow guest stars as a mean Doctor who digs her claws into Jules Cobb’s (Courteney’s) ex-husband.

‘I get to play a really mean person, so that’s really fun’ Lisa said.

The pair who famously played Monica Geller and Phoebe Buffay in Friends, have both had leading roles on the small screen since leaving Central Perk. Lisa starred in the faux-reality series The Comeback and Courteney in the drama Dirt.

But according to Courteney and Lisa we shouldn’t get too excited about seeing the entire Friends cast reunited on screen anytime soon.

The pair insist Friends co-creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman have never pitched the pair an idea for Friends: The Movie.

Well, we can still hope.

By Georgie Hindle