This year’s I’m A Celebrity… stars revealed

There’s two glamour models, an ex-EastEnder, a snooker pro and a Mis-Teeq singer! Find out who will be joining them here

Yes, it's that time of year again. ITV's reality show I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here is back for another season with a brand new line-up.

Glamour girl Samantha Fox will join Katie Price, aka Jordan, (who will be the first ever person to re-enter the jungle), as well as interior design-duo Colin McAllister and Justin Ryan and ex EastEnder's actress Lucy Benjamin, for the three week stint in the Australian jungle.

Also appearing on the show will be Mis-Teeq singer Samantha Washington, Strictly Come Dancing winner Camilla Dallerup, How Clean Is Your Home presenter Kim Woodburn and snooker ace Jimmy White.

Ex-Hollyoaks star Stuart Manning, Gino D'Acampo and American actor George Hamilton will also make up the 11-strong group.

Ant and Dec will, once again, be on hand to take the contestants through a number of gruelling bushtucker trials, which ITV have warned will be harder than ever this year.

Each star will no doubt be vying for public votes to be crowned I'm A Celeb winner, just like previous winners Joe Swash from last year's show, Kerry Katona from 2004 and Matt Willis in 2006.

All the action kicks off this Sunday on ITV.

By Georgie Hindle