The stars sparkle at the Variety Club Awards

Alesha Dixon, Kelly Brook and Pixie Lott strutted their stuff along with The Saturdays on the Variety Club Awards red carpet last night

A host of celebrities turned out for the 57th Variety Club Annual Showbiz Awards at London’s Grosvenor House last night. The Variety Club is one of the country’s longest running charities and annually awards prizes for the stars of music, film and television.

Categories that recognized the achievements of people in the showbiz industry included the Best British TV Judge which was picked up by X Factor Judge Simon Cowell along with The Caron Keating Breakthrough Talent Award which was presented to Pixie Lott who ditched her usual quirky popster look and wore a stunning black floor-length Grecian gown.

But the real awards go to the women who turned out in the most sparkly dresses we have seen on the red carpet for quite some time.

The Saturdays twinkled as Frankie Sandford, Una Healy and Rochelle Wiseman walked the red carpet in sequin minis, whilst Vanessa White and Mollie King dazzled us in gorgeous gold and white minis respectively.

Strictly Come Dancing judge Alesha Dixon also looked fabulous stepping out in her absolutely stunning gold mini skirt and bronze bandeau top combo with nude Louboutin heels to complete to look.

Kelly Brook showed off her killer-curves in a royal blue strapless number teamed with a tumbling curled hairstyle.

The Awards are held annually to raise funds for the work the Variety Club does for disabled, sick and disadvantaged children. This year the charity has raised over £200 million and helped improve the lives of more than a million children.

Stunning celebs raising money for a great cause, we absolutely love it!

For more information visit their website www.varietyclub.org.uk

By Kate Hardman