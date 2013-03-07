The stars came out for InStyle's star-studded party celebrating the upcoming BAFTAs

Bonnie Wright, Jamie Campbell Bower, Jack Huston, Jonathan Ross and Jimmy Carr were just some of the British stars who joined InStyle to celebrate the best of British talent last night, in partnership with Lancôme

It was a celeb-tastic affair as InStyle welcomed the stars of our March issue Best of British Talent shoot to a glamorous party last night. Lancôme brought along a make-up artist to give mini makeovers and guests left with goody bags brimming with Juicy Tubes and other Lancôme beauty treats.

Twilight star Jamie Campbell Bower, Harry Potter actress Bonnie Wright, the gorgeous Jack Huston as well as Poppy Delevigne, Reece Ritchie, Claire Foy and Olivia Grant joined the throng. The glossy images from the March shoot were blown up and exhibited gallery style around the venue.

Marina and the Diamonds got the party going in Shoreditch's Bar Music Hall with a storming set while models Amber le Bon and Ben Grimes took to the decks to entertain guests with a DJ set.

Jonathan Ross and Jimmy Carr brought the comedy-factor to the bash (with Jimmy Carr tweeting from the party) while Kinder Aggugini and Henry Holland represented London fashion.

Joining the celebs were a flock of fashion and film industry bods all dolled up and ready to party, supping Moet et Chandon champagne and Snow Queen Vodka cocktails and grazing on mini hamburger and fish and chip canapés.

Party-goers were entertained with a photobooth where they could have their picture taken and Lancome make-up artists gave mini-makeovers to guests.

A very glamorous party indeed!

By Pat McNulty