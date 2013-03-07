The Saturdays style up their winter coats in New York

Flying in from The Golden Globes, The Saturdays work winter styling in New York

Swapping their Golden Globes mini skirts for warm winter coats, The Saturdays girls Mollie King, Una Healy, Rochelle Wiseman, Vanessa White and Frankie Sandford demonstrated their style know-how in New York.

WATCH MOLLIE & ROCHELLE'S STYLE PARADE

Spotted out and about all together, while Mollie went for extra warmth by teaming her chic camel coat with an oversized tartan scarf and a furry Cossack hat, Una sported a simple all navy look.

DON’T MISS MOLLIE KING’S EXCLUSIVE PHOTO DIARY

Fur seemed to be a favourite with all of the girls, with pregnant Rochelle sporting a contrast fluffy trim and Vanessa going all out in a cosy black fur coat and adding a spot of colour with her bottle green Yves Saint Laurent Cabas Chyc tote.

DOWNLOAD THE INSTYLE APP!

We could do with a few of those stylish layers!