The Saturdays have been hard at work in LA filming their new reality show, but we spotted them enjoying a girly shopping trip in Hollywood, with all five band members hitting the stores.

Newlyweds Rochelle Wiseman and Una Healy were spotted picking up some beauty buys, while Vanessa White checked out hit LA store Kitson and was snapped with a bag of goodies.

The girls met up with Frankie Sandford and Mollie King later, who were no doubt making the most of the sun as they prepare to leave LA.