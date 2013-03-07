The Olsen twins and more stars hit the WWD 100 Anniversary Gala

Mary-Kate and Ashley headed up the super-stylish guest list at the WWD Anniversary Gala in new York last night

A bevy of designers, supermodels and TV stars including Diane Von Furstenberg, Georgina Chapman, Coca Rocha and Jessica Szohr braved the New York chill last night to mark the 100th Anniversary of WWD, and looked their fashionable best for the occasion.

The Row design-duo, the Olsen twins made a joint appearance and looked enviably chic decked out in matching all-black looks. Proving their mutual penchant for faux fur, Ashley donned a floor-length shaggy collar coat with classic Manolos, while Mary-Kate opted for a cropped version finished with funky zig-zag tights.

Gossip Girl Jessica Szohr was also effortlessly cool in a black draped jumpsuit, given a splash of colour with on-trend leopard shoe boots.

These ladies clearly have A/W dressing sussed!

By Hayley Spencer