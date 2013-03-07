The new must-have accessory? A beard

George Clooney makes us swooney and never more so than with his latest look, a grizzled salt-and-pepper beard that takes the Oscar-winner from dashing to debonair.

The actor – Golden Globe-nominated for Up in the Air – sported just a sexy hint of stubble back in December at the Unicef Snowflake Ball in LA, middle left. Perhaps George was inspired by Brad Pitt’s goatee to keep on growing his beard?

George ain't alone in his efforts: in last year’s hit comedy The Hangover, breakout star Zach Galifianakis sported a beard of Paul Bunyan proportions and Inglourious Basterds' star Eli Roth wore a beard to the People's Choice Awards.

Steven Soderbergh’s latest film The Informant! starred a moustachioed Matt Damon, while his buddy Ben Affleck grew a resplendent number recently for Extract, below left.

And Katy Perry’s fiancé Russell Brand, of course, has been on a one-man anti-razor campaign for some time.

Just one question: how do Angelina Jolie and George’s gorgeous girl Elisabetta Canalis manage to remain stubbornly stubble-rash free? In the interests of journalistic research, perhaps we should snog the newly bearded George to find out the beauty secret…

By Harriet Reuter Hapgood