The MTV Europe Music Awards: All the fashion!

Who wore what at the MTV Europe Music Awards?

It was a show-stopping night style-wise at the MTV Europe Music Awards with host Katy Perry changing costume a whopping 12 times!

In a bid to outdo her 10 dazzling outfits when she hosted the same event last year, Katy upped her fashion game and showcased 12 outfits, including a gorgeous floor-length pink Marchesa gown, a red velvet jacket with fashionable stockings tights, and even a West Ham lingerie set.

Katy told the Mail online it had taken a lot of hard work to look stage-stunning, saying: ‘I spent a lot of time working out every single detail, just making sure every look was perfect.’

Beyoncé also put on a good style show, changing four times with a stand-out outfit being a sexy red corset and suspenders, and the very same dress that Cheryl Cole wore on last weekend’s X Factor.

The singer picked up three awards, Best Song for Halo, Best Female, and Best Video for Single Ladies, which she dedicated to her husband Jay Z 'for finally putting a ring on it.'

Leona Lewis wowed as she performed in billowing Vivienne Westwood, Pixie Lott shone in a Dolce & Gabbana minidress, and Shakira also took to the stage in a warrior-style metallic ensemble.

But the style awards has to go to Katy, if only for pulling off 12 outfits in one night!

By Ruth Doherty