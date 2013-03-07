The Lovely Bones premieres to a royal reception

Stars of the Screen came together with Royalty for the world premiere of The Lovely Bones...

Peter Jackson’s new film Lovely Bones premiered last night at a royal film premiere held in Leicester Square. In attendance were the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, although the Queen wasn't in attendance at the prem. The Lovely Bones was her personal choice for her annual film screening.

SEE MORE FILM PREMIERES HERE

The film stars actress Saoirse Ronan as a young girl who is murdered in her hometown and watches events unfold from heaven. Saoirse looked stunning last night in a grey chiffon gown with drop waist and her hair held in a delicate updo. Co-star and academy award winning actress Susan Sarandon donned a sequin shouldered black coat for the blustery premiere. The Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles wore a teal blue velvet dress and matching evening cape, while the Prince was black tie.

Carolyn Dando, who plays Ruth, told reporters she was nervous about meeting royalty “I’m picturing tripping over when I try to do my curtsy” she confessed.

Steven Fry attended the event along with comedians Meera Syal and Sanjeev Bhaskar and singer Little Boots who looked beautiful in black and pink minidress with tights.

The Royal Film Performance is a major fund raising event of the Cinema and Television Benevolent Fund (CTBF). Cash raised from last night’s event will go directly to the charity, which supports TV employees and their families during times of hardship.

Watch The Lovely Bones trailer at lovelybones.com

We can’t wait to see Lovely Bones, it's already surrounded with Oscar Buzz!!

By Kate Hardman