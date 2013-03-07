The Kardashian Kollection launches in Dorothy Perkins!

Get a first look at Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian’s fashion line for Dorothy Perkins!

In lace trenches and leopard print blouses, Khloe, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian sizzle in these snaps, promoting their first fashion line, the Kardashian Kollection for Dorothy Perkins!

From workwear dresses, to pencil skirts made for emphasising killer curves, to a range of glitzy party pieces, the collection mixes the girls’ sultry style with Dorothy Perkins’ high street prices.

And fans of Kim, Khloe and Kourtney could meet the Kardashian sisters, who will be celebrating the launch in Westfield London this Saturday 10 November.

The Kardashian Kollection launches in store and online from Thursday 8 November.