The Hot New Celeb Retreat

Make like Sadie Frost and Donna Air and beat the winter blues at The Beach House in Goa.

So November has arrived, with its winter chill, dark nights and Christmas adverts on the telly (we’re not ready for tinsel and carols yet, was it not summer yesterday?!)

If it’s all just getting a bit much, why not really treat yourself and jet off to Goa - to The Beach House boutique resort on the secluded sands of Sernabatim to be exact - for a holiday to hit the re-set button.

Launched last week, this is a place where you can really sort yourself out, both body and soul.

As well as yoga and massage, there’s nutritional advice, life-coaching sessions, counselling, hypnotherapy, Ajurveda and fitness programmes on offer.

With only 12 individually designed suites overlooking tropical seas and gardens, it’s no wonder The Beach House is already a celeb hotspot. Bookings so far include Sadie Frost as well as Donna Air who has booked in to do the body rebalancing retreat.

Now that’s a stylish detox. Check it out here.

By Abigail Radnor