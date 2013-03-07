The Hills and The City stars’ glam night out

Whitney, Audrina, Kristin and the boys glam up for big night out

Could Whitney Port have a more fantastic pair of legs? We don’t think so! The Hills and The City star showed off her perfect pins in high-waisted shorts at a reunion with her reality TV co-stars.

The cast of both shows arrived at the MTV building in NY looking ultra-dazzling.

Audrina Partridge stepped out in gorgeous strappy heels and cropped grey trousers, while her TV nemesis Kristin Cavallari was pretty in a monochrome mini and YSL heels.

Audrina’s ex Justin Bobby and Brody Jenner also attended looking super-cool – but it’s the girls in their micro-shorts, designer heels, faux furs and over-knee boots that caught our eye!

Catch up with the latest Hills and The City gossip every Sunday from 9pm on MTV1.

SEE MORE WHITNEY PORT PICS HERE

By Ruth Doherty

